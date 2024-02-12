Coleen Nolan reveals heartbreaking request from sister Linda after cancer diagnosis

Coleen Nolan has revealed that the reason she embarked on her first solo tour was due to a heartbreaking request from her sister Linda, who has cancer.

Speaking on Monday’s (12 February) Loose Women, the singer told the panel she agreed to the shows after a conversation with her sibling.

Linda, 64, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, and she announced she had to stop performing in March 2023 as cancer had spread to her brain.

“I kept saying, ‘Maybe next year, maybe next year’, and Linda actually turned around and went, ‘Do it now because next year might not happen’,” Coleen said of her decision to tour.