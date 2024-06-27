Family of bears walk on fence between homes in Colorado

A Colorado resident caught the moment a family of bears walked along a fence between two houses.

The impressive footage was shared by Kate Woodard, who spotted the impressive sight in the Frasier Meadows neighbourhood of Boulder.

Bear sightings are not unusual in the area.

Last year, a bear crashed the University of Colorado campus in Boulder before climbing a tree, prompting police to rope off the area.

They roam through Colorado’s mountains and forests, sometimes making their way into more populated towns and cities in search of food.