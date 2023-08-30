A doorbell camera captured impressive footage of an unusually bright meteor streaking across the Colorado sky on Sunday 27 August.

The fireball illuminated the night sky at around 3:30am.

Nasa writes that the term “fireball” can be used to describe exceptionally bright meteors that are spectacular enough to be seen over a very wide area.

The American Meteor Society received more than 90 reports about the event, many of which came from Colorado.

Sightings were also reported in other states including Nebraska, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.