Comedy circuit ‘ripe for abuse’, says comedian Jack Barry

This week on Millennial Love, we talk to actor, writer, and comedian Jack Barry about the darker side of the comedy circuit, which he says is “ripe for abuse” for female comics.

“I know that there are several Whatsapp groups amongst female comedians discussing who not to find yourself alone in a room with,” Jack reveals, blaming a late-night, boozy culture for fuelling harassment and abuse in the industry.

