Princess Charlotte joined her proud parents in Birmingham – host city of the Commonwealth Games – to learn about a programme preparing the next generation of sportsmen and women for future events.

She also said gymnastics was the sport she liked most and updated a Team England medal board with a bronze and a silver.

Prince William joked there are “a lot of cartwheels going around the house” after his daughter revealed gymnastics as her favourite.

Charlotte also joined a nutritional workshop during the visit, placing pictures of food in the right groups.

