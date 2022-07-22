A plane that has been nicknamed “son of the Concorde”, capable of travelling at speeds of around 1,300mph, has been given a name in newly released plans.

Designs for Overture were released on 19 July and according to company Boom Supersonic, it will be “the world’s fastest airliner, optimized for speed, safety, and sustainability”.

The aircraft will be able to carry 65-80 passengers “at twice the speed of today’s airliners and running on 100 per cent sustainable aviation fuel”, the plans claim.

