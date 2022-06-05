Dogs compete in ‘corgi derby’ for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Even pets were involved in the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations with ten dogs taking part in the first ever “corgi derby”.

The Queen’s favourite breed took to the racecourse at Musselburgh Race Course in East Lothian on Sunday, in a close race that resulted in a photo finish.

Among the competitors, was also nine-year-old Paddy, a distant relative of one of the Queen’s corgis.

But the trophy was won by 18-month-old Georgie, who surprised her owners with her speed in the race.