Thousands of venomous spider crabs swarm Cornwall beach to create spectacular sight

Spectacular footage shows thousands of venomous spider crabs swarming a popular beach in Cornwall.

The crustaceans gathered in the shallow water at Porthgwidden Beach in St Ives to shed their shells before returning to the ocean.

Spider crabs, which can be a terrifying sight, have a venomous bite that is poisonous to their prey but harmless to humans.

They are normally seen close to the shore around this time of year and move together to protect themselves from predators.

