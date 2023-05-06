Prince Louis waves to crowd as he enters Westminster Abbey

Prince Louis waved to crowds as he arrived at Westminster Abbey for King Charles III's coronation on Saturday, 6 May.

The young royal accompanied his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they each took part in the coronation procession.

His Majesty's eldest grandson, 9, who is second in line to the throne, held the King's robes as the procession walked down the aisle of Westminster Abbey.

Louis and Charlotte walked behind the King with their mother and father, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

