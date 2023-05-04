William and Kate ride Tube to grab pint in Soho pub

The Prince and Princess of Wales travelled on the London Underground’s Elizabeth Line in central London on Thursday (4 May).

William and Kate were on their way to visit the Dog & Duck pub in Soho to hear how it was preparing for the coronation of King Charles III.

The royals were seen chatting to fellow passengers as they passed through Paddington and Bond Street stations and were greeted by crowds as they made their way into the Soho pub.

