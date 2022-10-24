A mother struggling with the cost of living crisis was left devastated after telling her son that she could not buy him a Christmas present this year.

Christine Borton, 48, says she has been struggling to pay her bills since she was left unemployed due to medical reasons last year.

Since April, she has been surviving on food banks and universal credit monthly handouts but is now struggling to meet even basic needs.

“I feel disappointed, but it’s understandable that my mum doesn’t have enough money because money doesn’t grow on trees,” 10-year-old Dayjanta said.

