Women in throuple with ‘ghost’ Rupert defend relationship

Two women have defended being in a throuple with a “ghost” named Rupert.

The women, from North Carolina, opened up about their relationship to Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary when they appeared on This Morning today (9 April).

They revealed their mystery man, Rupert from Wales, is "blonde, blue-eyed and lean-built".

The women insisted that his involvement in their love life was no different from feeling the presence of a deceased loved one.

One of the women said: “Both of them fill my life in so many different ways and I feel very lucky.”