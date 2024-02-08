Does drinking cranberry juice prevent UTIs? Doctor separates fact from fiction

A doctor has separated fact from fiction when it comes to cranberry juice preventing urinary tract infections (UTIs).

This Morning’s resident doctor Zoe Williams says in theory, drinking cranberry juice should prevent UTIs, but explains there are a few limitations.

For it to be effective, a person would need to drink eight glasses a day, but this in turn would lead to a person consuming too much sugar.

Dr Williams has now advised on an alternative prevention, which is taking a food supplement called D-Mannose, which can reduce recurrent UTIs by up to 45 percent.