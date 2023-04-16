Fearless mother elephant protects calf from crocodile’s clutches

This is the moment a brave mother elephant fiercely protected her calf from being snatched away from a crocodile in Sri Lanka.

Footage shows the pair beginning to rinse off in a small watering hole, when the huge reptile that had been hiding under the surface emerged.

The mother elephant then frantically stomped in an attempt to protect her baby from the predator's clutches, towering over her calf as the crocodile scurried away.

