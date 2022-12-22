Danny DeVito reveals he was a ‘part time mortician’ for his dead hairdressing clients

Danny DeVito revealed that he used to be a hairdresser for dead women in a recent episode of The Always Sunny Podcast.

Much to the amusement and shock of his fellow stars from the show, the actor explained how he ended up in the corpse-styling business.

He recalled how a client of his died, and her family reached out to ask him to do her hair for her funeral.

“Consequently, I did several,” he added, before Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day both yelled out: “So you were a part time mortician!”

