Carol Vorderman shares her only rule for the men she’s dating

Carol Vorderman has revealed the only rule for her “five special friends” is that “everyone is single”.

The TV star explained last October that she no longer believes she should be looking for “the one” and instead likes to spend her time with her “special friends”.

“Everyone is single by the way - that’s a critical part of it,” Vorderman said before This Morning host Phillip Schofield added they are “relationships and friendships, never one-night stands”.

She added that her one rule in life is to “do no harm”.

