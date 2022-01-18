David Beckham appeared to share a heartfelt moment with King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The former England captain wore a King’s Rose in his button hole, a new bloom bred by rose producer David Austin in support of the King’s Foundation, when he met the King and his wife outside Charles’ Highgrove pop-up shop with fellow foundation ambassador Alan Titchmarsh on Monday (19 May).

When Beckham met Camilla he said: “Your Majesty, it’s so nice to see you.”

As she gestured at his buttonhole, he said: “It’s so beautiful, so beautiful, congratulations.”

In footage of their meeting, Beckham also appeared to thank the King for something, after the monarch asked: “You got it, didn’t you?”