David Beckham tucks into one of world’s most expensive seafood dishes

David Beckham tucked into a plate of percebes - known as one of the most expensive kinds of seafood in the world - during a visit to Barcelona.

The Inter Miami FC owner, 48, was dining at the top seafood restaurant, Botafumeiro, where he was also spoon-fed baby eels.

Percebes, known as goose barnacles in English, are incredibly hard to harvest and can cost up to £400 per lb.

Beckham took to Instagram to share his meal, saying percebes are one of his “most favourite things to eat” in Spain.

He also shared a close up image of the food, captioning it: “Soooo good! Gracias.”