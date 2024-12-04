David and Victoria Beckham arrive at Qatari state banquet hosted by King Charles

David and Victoria Beckham attended their first state banquet at Buckingham Palace as they joined the King and Queen for the glittering affair in honour of the Qatari ruler.

The ex-England captain and the former Spice Girl were among the 170 guests in the Palace ballroom on Tuesday evening (3 December).

Beckham was invited because of his close relationship with Qatar after acting as a paid ambassador for the country when it hosted the 2022 Fifa World Cup, which netted him a reported £10 million.