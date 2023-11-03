Debenhams has launched its 2023 Christmas advertising campaign - “Wonderland is Waiting” - featuring an array of celebrities.

Festive scenes show off beauty brands alongside some of the UK’s famous faces, including the retailer’s ambassador Zandra Rhodes and popular Youtubers Sophia and Cinzia.

At one point in the 24-second commercial, This Morning star Alison Hammond takes shoppers into the “starry night” as she stands atop a moon, applying Estee Lauder lipstick.

TikTok dance sensations, Brookie and Jessie, also feature in the advert, embracing their role as “Christmas Angels”.