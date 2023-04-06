Dame Deborah James’ family have remembered the cancer campaigner in their first TV interview since her death.

Sebastien Bowen, who was married to the journalist for 14 years, spoke fondly of Ms James’ positivity even in her final weeks.

“She always used to say if it ever rains just go out and feel the rain on your face because you’re so lucky and privileged to be alive,” Mr Bowen told BBC Breakfast.

“So many of us take it for granted.”

