‘A trip to the dentist left me with painful elephant skin all over my face and body’

A woman was left with painful “elephant skin” all over her body - after she claims she developed a severe allergy to her veneers.

Lily Lindsay, 29, paid £1,000 to have veneers fitted after being self-conscious about her teeth all her life. She was inspired by TikTok influencers who had the same treatment and took the plunge in August last year.

Just a few weeks later she started suffering from hay fever-like symptoms.

The reaction left her on antidepressants and a recluse in her own home.

Lily, from Scotland, says her allergy symptoms only stopped when she had the veneers removed following advice from her dad’s healthcare colleagues.