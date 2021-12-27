Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have paid tribute to their “friend” and “icon” Desmond Tutu.

The Archbishop, a tireless champion of human rights who helped end apartheid in South Africa, died at the age of 90 on Boxing day.

Following his death, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared an emotional statement.

“Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for his optimism, his moral clarity, and his joyful spirit. He was an icon for racial justice and beloved across the world,” the message reads.

The couple also shared a heartwarming story about Tutu meeting their son Archie.

