Oprah Winfrey calls out weight loss gummies using her name and image

Oprah Winfrey has warned her fans not to purchase weight loss products using her name and image.

The TV icon took to Instagram on Sunday to set the record straight about the gummies claiming to be endorsed by her, calling them out as a “fraud alert”.

“Somebody’s out there misusing my name, even sending emails to people advertising weight loss gummies,” Winfrey said.

“I have nothing to do with weight loss gummies or diet pills and I don’t want you all taken advantage of by people misusing my name. Please know, I have no weight loss gummies.”

