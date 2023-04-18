Moment T-Rex skeleton sold at auction for £4.3m in Europe first

A 67-million-year old Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton fetched £4.3m (4.8 million Swiss francs) when it was auctioned off in Europe for the first time on Tuesday, 18 April.

The 'TRX-293 TRINITY Tyrannosaur-us', measuring 11.6 metres (38ft) long and 3.9 metres (12.8ft) high, was offered at auction by 'Koller' for the first time in Europe and only the third time worldwide.

It was initially expected to fetch CHF 5-8 million (£4.5 - 7.2m) when it was sold in Zurich.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.