Rare ‘dinosaur’ bird settles into new home at Exmoor Zoo

A rare "dinosaur" bird has been brought to a zoo in the UK as part of an international breeding programme to save her species.

Abou, a 14-year-old female shoebill, was born at a zoo in Belgium and has been transported to Exmoor Zoo to wait while the programme matches her with a male bird to mate with.

There are only 3,300 to 5,300 shoebills left in the wild thanks to habitat loss and climate change.

“[Abou] is magnificent to behold,” Derek Gibson, curator at Exmoor Zoo said.

