Bambi on ice: Moment deer ice-skates across frozen brook caught on camera

This is the moment a deer ice-skates across a frozen brook has been caught on camera in scenes reminiscent of the Disney classic Bambi.

Wildlife photographer Tony Marshall captured the moment on camera while visiting Rutland Water Nature Reserve in -5C temperatures, last week.

The female deer can be seen trotting into view from the undergrowth by the water before deciding to skate on the ice.

Despite losing her footing multiple times, she makes it across the ice in one piece.