Disney unveiled a ground-breaking new technology that will allow users to walk in Virtual Reality.

The ‘HoloTile’ was shown and demonstrated by Disney Imagineer Lanny Smoot, who is being inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame, in a YouTube video released on 18 January.

The inventor showcases innovation, showing himself walking endlessly on the omnidirectional surface, which he mentions can cater for multiple people at a time.

“Imagine a number of people being in a room, being able to be somewhere else collaboratively and moving around, doing sightseeing,” Mr Smoot said.