Disney+ to offer a cheaper subscription fee with adverts

Disney+ has announced it will be offering a new, lower subscription.

The catch? It means you’ll have to endure some adverts at regular intervals throughout the films and TV shows.

This new form of advert-supported subscription won’t be completely free, but will be significantly cheaper than the existing subscription cost of £7.99.

There’s no word on the new monthly cost yet, but Disney will share pricing in the coming months.

