Model hits back at comments from parents over ‘inappropriate’ Disney World outfit

A Brazilian model who recently featured on the cover of Playboy Norway has hit back at parents who criticised the outfit she wore to Disney World.

Janaina Prazeres, 35, drew comments from online trolls despite fully covering up with a long-sleeved jumper and denim-inspired leggings.

“This influencer needs to understand that there is a time and place for everything. Disney is not the place to wear such sensual clothes,” one person wrote.

Another added: “As a parent, I feel uncomfortable seeing influencers wear such revealing clothes at Disney. I want my children to enjoy the experience without being exposed to it.”

Prazeres, however, insists she is not bothered by the comments.

“I wear what makes me feel good and confident. I’m not here to please everyone. If they don’t like it, that’s their problem.”