Diver fights off 7ft ‘predator’ during underwater Florida exploration

A diver fought off a huge 7ft fish during an underwater scuba exploration off the coast of Florida.

During a diving trip off Riviera Beach on March 29, the diver came face to face with the grouper fish after the "ambush predator" locked its eyes on his lobster catch.

Underwater footage captures the grouper stalking the diver before quickly making its move.

The brown fish repeatedly attempted to snatch its next snack while the diver gently guided it away.

