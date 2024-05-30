Doctor reveals how often you should clean your mobile phone

A doctor has revealed how often you should clean your mobile phone to prevent catching germs and getting sick.

Doctor Amir Khan cleans his mobile every day and shared the easy way to do this with his 400,000 followers on Instagram.

Doctor Khan explained: “I clean my phone with a biodegradable bamboo wipe every day.

“Most of the bacteria around us and on our phones a fine, we have grown alongside most of them.

“But if you use your phone whilst eating or have any open cuts on your hands it’s worth giving your phone a good daily clean.”