Adorable moment dog meets newborn baby and completely falls in love

Adorable footage captures the moment a dog meets her newborn human sibling - and completely falls in love with him.

Ellie and Neil Harrison, from Virginia, US, were excited for their pup Reyna to meet their baby Harry after bringing him home from the hospital at three days old.

Reyna can be seen gently approaching Henry, wagging her tail excitedly, before covering him in kisses.

“Reyna is so gentle with babies and has been very attached to Ellie throughout her pregnancy,” the parents said.

“We knew she was waiting for this moment to meet the baby.”

