Woman says her rescue dog saved her life as he 'sniffed out' her cancer

A woman has credited her dog with saving her life after he spotted her breast cancer by “sniffing and nuzzling” her armpit.

Lucy Giles, 45, from Didcot, thought her Newfoundland, Brody, was looking for some attention, but decided to examine herself and found a lump.

The animal lover was referred to a hospital for tests, where it was discovered she had HER2-positive breast cancer.

Ms Giles is undergoing chemotherapy as well as continuing to work full time.

“Brody...perhaps came into our lives for a reason,” Ms Giles said.

