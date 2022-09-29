Dog rescued by volunteers after spending over 26 hours down old mining shaft

A dog was rescued after spending over 26 hours down an old mining shaft.

Suka went missing on Sunday, 25 September, while out for a walk with her owner Ben Weston near St Ives, Cornwall.

The terrier ran off into the woods and did not return, prompting an overnight search.

Suka was rescued after falling inside a hole by the volunteer group Carbis Bay Crew.

Crew member Sam Perkins said: “Eventually we got her out and her owners were really chuffed - not all of our rescues have such a good ending unfortunately.”

