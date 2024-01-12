Dogs make a splash in polar plunge competition in Minnesota

Dogs in Minnesota are gearing up for a puppy polar plunge competition this January,

Running from 11 to 14 January, the North American Diving Dogs (NADD) event sees owners pit their canines against eachother in a dock diving competition.

Winners recieve a ‘dock diving title’ which is officially recognised by the American Kennel Club.

Dogs of all shapes, sizes, and breeds compete together in three different events: Distance Jump, Air Retrieve, and Hydro Dash.

The Dog Tank in Mendota Heights hosts the diving competition, and also offer swimming and diving lessons to dogs.