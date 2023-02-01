Lost sausage dog reunited with sobbing mother after she wades through river

A sobbing mother was reunited with her missing sausage dog after desperately trekking “more than 60 miles” in four days to find her.

In emotional footage, Alifiya Mohamedbhai can be seen wading through a river to collect her dachshund Violet, after she disappeared in a park in Greater Manchester on Friday.

She and friend Madeleine Fitzgerald, 28, had frantically searched for days using the dog’s collar tracking device, which eventually lost connection.

Thankfully, the tracker reconnected on Tuesday afternoon and directed the pair to an embankment, where they found Violet sitting calmly.

