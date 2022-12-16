Lawsuit filed after miniature poodle mauled to death at New York City kennel

A Manhattan family has filed a lawsuit against a New York City kennel after their adored dog was mauled to death while they were away, new court papers allege.

Narinder Puri filed suit against Buddy’s Dog Den - a grooming and boarding facility on the Upper East Side - over his miniature poodle Bella’s death on 30 July.

Other dogs escaped during the night and attacked the tiny pooch, according to a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit from Thursday.

“It’s like losing a family member,” Puri’s lawyer told The New York Post.

“They were devastated.”

