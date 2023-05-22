Donald Trump supporter gets former president’s signature tattooed on arm

Donald Trump has shared a video of a fan getting his signature tattooed after the former president signed his bicep.

In footage posted to Instagram, the supporter had the writing inked next to an existing artwork that appears to be Mr Trump dressed as a boxer.

Mr Trump appears to have signed the fan’s arm using permanent market, leading to a thick-lined tattoo that some social media users were confused by.

“I [couldn’t] tell it is his signature if I hadn’t seen him signing arm,” one Instagram user said.

