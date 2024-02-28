Drew Barrymore reveals daughter uses her Playboy cover shoot to try and win arguments

Drew Barrymore has revealed that her daughter doesn’t shy away from bringing up her past during arguments over what she can wear.

The actor, who shares Olive, 11, and Frankie, nine, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, explained that her eldest has been testing her boundaries.

“My daughter wants to wear a crop top,” Barrymore said during a chat with Christina Aguilera on Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

“I’ll say ‘No,’ and she’ll go, ‘You were on the cover of Playboy.’”

Olivia’s cheek left Aguilera - who has two children of her own - impressed.

“I love that she said that though,” the singer replied.