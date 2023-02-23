Dwayne Johnson makes ‘gun’ joke with police officer after being pulled over in Texas

Dwayne Johnson couldn’t help himself from making a “cheesy joke” when he was pulled over by a police officer in Texas.

This video shows the moment “The Rock” was told to put his car in park for the traffic stop outside an XFL game.

“I got a lot of guns in this,” he said, before flexing his muscles and adding: “These kind.”

He shared the clip on Instagram, where he said: “Absolutely horrible joke, but impeccable timing.

“All love, gratitude and respect for our men and women keeping us all safe.”

