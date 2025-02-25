Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson pays tribute to beloved pet sidekick after death aged 10

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has announced the death of his pet dog Hobbs aged 10 in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Sharing footage of the pair together, the actor, 52, paid tribute to the French bulldog with a series of videos, writing on Monday, 24 February: "I've been numb over this loss, but we’re so grateful for every ounce of pure love he gave our entire family and we’re so grateful he didn’t suffer long as he quietly and bravely left in the night."

The pooch was named after the bounty hunter Johnson played in six films in the Fast & Furious series.