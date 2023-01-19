Retired professional dancer still practises ballet at age 101

A 101-year-old former professional dancer practises moves on her ballet barre in what she says is the secret to a long and happy life.

Dinkie Flowers, who still hosts dancing and keep-fit lessons at her eponymous stage school in Shoreham-by-Sea, credits dancing every day in her home studio as her key to staying young.

The mother-of-one has previously performed for the royal family, and says she won’t stop “until they take me away in a box”.

“You could be 30 or 100, but as long as you have movement you are fit and well,” Flowers said.

