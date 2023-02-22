Baby elephant twins enjoy first bubble bath

The adorable moment a pair of baby Asian elephants were treated to their first bubble bath was captured on camera.

This footage shows twins Tukada and Yaad at their home in Rosamund Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York.

Tukada can be seen enthusiastically playing and splashing in the bubble-filled pool.

According to the zoo, elephant twins are extremely rare and often stillborn, but these two are thriving.

Their arrival has brought the number of elephants at the facility up to eight.

