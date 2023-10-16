The iconic Bodyform advert, famed for its lyrics 'Whooah Bodyform!' is being recreated by singer Ella Henderson.

Chart-topper Ella agreed to record the classic jingle with new lyrics, reflecting how things have moved on since the original advert aired in the 1980s.

She said: “I think as women we speak about it a lot and I think it should be a topic of a wider conversation and everyone and anyone knows that as women, we have this time of the month, called a period and it's OK to talk about it.”

The new advert will air on 23 October.