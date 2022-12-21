Donald Trump says ‘hero’ Elon Musk made poll because he wants to quit Twitter

Donald Trump claims Elon Musk asked Twitter’s users to vote on whether he should stay on as CEO because he wanted to quit.

“I think he wanted to step down - I think that’s a good way of stepping down,” the former US president said.

He suggested that the poll was a “good way” of standing down, “just losing a poll and saying, ‘I’m outta here’.”

Mr Musk asked the platform if he should quit, with 57.5 per cent responding that he should do.

He also described the billionaire as a “hero.”

