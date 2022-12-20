Elon Musk changes Twitter poll voting policy after users opt to oust him as CEO

Elon Musk has announced that only subscribers to Twitter Blue will be able to vote in the site’s polls going forward, after losing a poll in which he asked users whether he should step down as the CEO of Twitter.

In just 12 hours, the poll attracted 17 million voters, with the result standing at 57.5 per cent for “Yes”.

When a user pointed out to the billionaire that “Blue subscribers should be the only ones that can vote in policy related [sic] polls,” Musk replied: “Good point. Twitter will make that change.”

