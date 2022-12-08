Etiquette expert demonstrates how to hold yourself in a ‘ladylike’ manner

An etiquette expert has demonstrated how women should hold themselves in a “ladylike” manner in the workplace.

Jackie Vernon-Thompson shows off how women should enter and exit a car, saying “both feet should land on the ground together.”

She then shows a group how to pick something up from the floor, “gracefully, like a lady,” locking your knees and holding the hem of your dress.

“You’re not exposing anything, that’s what a lady does. So graceful,” Ms Vernon-Thompson says.

