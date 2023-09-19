Family pull children out of school to take them on 10-month long road trip

A couple took their children out of school to take them on a 10-month long European road trip in a campervan in search of a “more valuable” education.

Carl and Ruth Jackson, both 43, set off for Calais in November 2022 with children Maisie, 11, Pippa ,10, and Marley, five.

The family visited 28 countries, including flying to Australia and Bali before travelling to Greece and Italy.

They returned to England in August 2023 in time for Maisie to start secondary school.

“We genuinely believe they are got a more valuable education from all these new cultural experiences,” Carl said.