Simon Calder has outlined holidaymakers’ cancellation rights if they do not wish to travel in record-breaking temperatures across Europe.

It comes after the Foreign Office (FCDO) issued a warning for people travelling to Spain, Italy and Greece, that extreme temperarures are affecting these regions.

FCDO officials advised travellers to check information on hottest areas and to seek advice on how to take care in the heat.

If holidaymakers decide not to travel due to the heat normal terms and conditions apply and they will not be able to cancel without penalty, The Independent travel correspondent explained.